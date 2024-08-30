A couple weeks ago, GloRilla hopped on Instagram to share a video of herself topless (but covering her breasts with her hands) in promotion of her remix of Rob49 and Skilla Baby’s “Mama.” Some fans apparently didn’t like what was going on there and there was speculation that GloRilla’s label put her up to the stunt (as HotNewHipHop notes). Now, GloRilla insists that’s not the case.

In a recent Instagram Live broadcast (archived here), Glo explained:

“I be saying motherf*ckers talking about… y’all had so much to say because […] I was dancing to my song holding my titties. Don’t worry about what me and my titties doing. B*tch, I bought them. […] ‘Oh, the label is making GloRilla do this.’ B*tch, the label ain’t making me do sh*t. A hoe gonna be a hoe. […] Y’all just be swearing muthaf*ckers make muthaf*ckers do sh*t. Like, everything I do, I be wanting to do it. Y’all got to learn how to just mind your business sometimes.”

Meanwhile, Glo recently admitted she wasn’t quite sure about Megan Thee Stallion when they first met, telling her, “I first met you at your Hottieween party last year, and I ain’t gonna lie, I was kinda shy. You were just acting like you weren’t drinking that night. I was like… in my head, I’m like, ‘This b*tch ain’t acting like she ain’t drinking,’ like, ‘What’s up with this b*tch?’”