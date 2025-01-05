Former Quality Control signee Gloss Up’s supposed professional grievances has supposedly turned personal. According to a viral video circulating online (viewable here), the “Check” rapper’s issues with her ex-management team escalated into a full-on physical altercation. Now, the alleged victim is speaking out.

Yesterday (January 4), during an Instagram live stream (viewable here) Tatiyana Blood confirmed that she was assaulted by her former client Gloss Up (real name Jerrica Russell) as users online speculated.

Blood claims that on January 1, she was attacked by Gloss Up outside of Dreamz Restaurant and Lounge in Duluth, Georgia. “Out of nowhere I get hit from behind,” she said. “I didn’t see it coming or nothing… Yes, I have injuries. Yes, my nose was swollen. Yes, my knees were scrapped. Yes, my hip was bruised.”

She went on to express concerns for her safety moving forward, saying: “I feel intimated by going out and not knowing if somebody is watching me or stalking me.”

Later in the broadcast, Blood claimed Gloss Up attempted to file a restraining order against without proper cause. Blood also confirmed rumors that she filed battery charges on Gloss Up for the alleged assault.

Gloss Up seemingly addressed Blood’s comments in her Instagram stories, writing: “Smiling so hard in a mugshot about my livelyhood.”