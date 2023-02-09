Over the past few years, HYBE Corporation has become one of the biggest forces in music. The South Korean company owns Big Hit Music (home to artists like BTS and TOMORROW x TOGETHER), Big Machine Label Group (Tim McGraw, formerly Taylor Swift), and now, thanks to a new deal, Quality Control.

In a deal announced yesterday (February 8), HYBE subsidiary HYBE America bought QC (whose artists include Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, City Girls, and Migos) in a purchase “valued at $320 million in stock and cash,” as Variety reports.

HYBE America CEO Scooter Braun said of the deal:

“I am so proud and honored to have [Quality Control CEO Pierre ‘P’ Thomas and COO Kevin ‘Coach K’ Lee] join [HYBE chairman Bang Si-Hyuk] and I as our partners. QC is one of the most significant independent labels in the world, working with incredible artists who are, and remain to be, the voices of culture. I’ll never forget riding around Atlanta over 20 years ago with Coach discussing our dreams and ambitions and how we said, ‘If they let us in the game, we are never going to give it back.’ Now, all these years later, we are joining forces to make these dreams a reality.”

He also noted, “It’s important to me and my team that P and Coach continue to have the freedom, and now our global resources, to continue to do what they do best; facilitate and nurture great art and culture.”