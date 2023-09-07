Who Is Opening Lil Baby’s ‘It’s Only Us Tour?’

With Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour entering its final month, some fans are still wondering who the four opening acts are. As the original subheadliner, The Kid Laroi, dropped out before the tour began, and Lil Baby himself doesn’t take the stage until about 9:30 pm, it’s understandable that concertgoers might want to know more about the artists taking the stage before him. Here are the opening artists on Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour.

Hunxho is another Atlanta trap artist who operates in the same vein as rap crooners like Future and Rich Homie Quan. He’s a prolific creator, releasing three projects in 2023 alone, and has begun gaining more prominence thanks to his featured appearance on Quavo’s new album, Rocket Power.

Gloss Up is a Memphis rapper who happens to be GloRilla’s best friend and Lil Baby’s labelmate on Quality Control. She’s shown up on tracks with the likes of Lakeyah and Sexyy Red, and has a growing following based on her relatable ratchet raps.

Rylo Rodriguez is an artist on Lil Baby’s 4 Pockets Full imprint, who gained a certain amount of online infamy with the goofy cover for his mixtape, GOAT In Human Form. The hilarity was amplified with the revelation that he didn’t even realize GOAT is an acronym for “Greatest Of All Time” until this year.

Finally, there’s GloRilla, whose hit song “FNF” made her one of hip-hop’s hottest it-girls last year. She signed with CMG and is currently working on her debut album, looking to build on her successful breakout with some more Dirty South favorite Memphis trap swings like “Lick Or Sum” with Moneybagg Yo.