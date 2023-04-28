The ever-flowing wave of women in rap music is a treat to watch. Quality Control’s Gloss Up is amongst the list of newer acts to pay close attention to. The Memphis native has been featured on tracks with artists such as her labelmate Lakeyah and GloRilla, to name a few. Now with her experience under her belt, she’s paying it forward by recruiting St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red for her new single.

Produced by Black Surfer and Rvei, “Check” is all about proudly boasting about your independence. As Gloss Up opens the chorus rapping, “I got my check-up, my p*ssy got a check-up too / Get a n**** when I want, pick a n**** when I choose / I be running through these n***** / they all know just how I move / I got my check-up,” she’s letting it be known that she’s going to secure financial stability by any means.

This goal is the driving force behind her grind. Gloss Up works twice as hard to let suitors admiring from the sidelines that if they aren’t willing to contribute to her bank account, then don’t even bother.

In the official visual directed by Diesel Filmz, the ladies have fun as their ambition brings all the boys to the yard or at least their fun ice cream stand.

Watch the video above.