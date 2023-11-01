The nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards will be unveiled in just a few days, on November 10. In the meantime, fans wait in excitement to see if their favorite artists, songs, and albums will receive an acknowledgment from the Recording Academy. Beyond that, the winners will be revealed when the ceremony airs on February 4, 2024.

However, worth considering before all that is the window of time that a piece of work must have been released between that would make it acceptable for consideration. The current nomination window looks at everything from October 1, 2022 to September 15, 2023. (As an example, this means that while Taylor Swift’s Midnights would be in the running, her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) would be included as a possibility for 2025, as it missed the 2024 cut-off.)

Another thing to note is that, according to the Recording Academy’s official website, the recordings had to be “commercially released” in the United States to be considered. Once the nominations are out, voters of the Academy will then cast their ballots for the final round of voting. For more about the selection process, visit their official website here.

The Recording Academy will be livestreaming the nomination announcement both on its official website and on YouTube. More information on how to watch the 2024 Grammy nomination ceremony can be found here.