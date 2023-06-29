When Are Grammy Nominations Announced For 2024?

The 2024 Grammy Awards are still months away, but as we enter the second half of the year, some buzz is starting to build over who will be honored during music’s biggest night. The Recording Academy added a spark today (June 29) when they answered some major questions about next year’s ceremony. For example: When will the nominations for the 2024 Grammys be announced?

The answer for when the 66th Annual Grammy Award nominees will be unveiled is November 10, 2023. More news about how that process will go down should be revealed closer to then.

🎶 We can hear the music already, can you? 📅 The 66th #GRAMMYs nominees will be revealed on Nov. 10th, 2023 ahead of the Music’s Biggest Night’s return on Feb. 4th, 2024, which will air LIVE on @CBS from @cryptocomarena. Who do you think will receive a nomination? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OHLroPltAx — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 29, 2023

There are some other key dates to keep in mind as well. For starters, the eligibility window for works to be considered is from October 1, 2022 to September 15, 2023. After that, the first round of voting for Academy members will run from October 11 to 20, while the final round of voting will take place from this December 14 to January 4, 2024.

Then, there’s the actual show itself, which is currently scheduled for February 4, 2024 at Crypto.com Arena.

This news comes after the Academy shared some changes to the 2024 awards. For one, they’ve added three new categories: Best African Music Performance, Best Alternative Jazz Album, and Best Pop Dance Recording. They also revealed that the big four categories will have fewer nominees, and they outlined policies on music made using AI technology.