When Are The 2024 Grammys?

The dust may never settle from Harry Styles winning Album Of The Year instead of Beyoncé at the 2023 Grammys, but the show must go on. And on Thursday morning, June 29, The Recording Academy revealed when it will try to redeem itself in 2024.

“We can hear the music already, can you?” The Recording Academy tweeted. “The 66th GRAMMYs nominees will be revealed on Nov. 10th, 2023 ahead of the Music’s Biggest Night’s return on Feb. 4th, 2024, which will air LIVE on @CBS from @cryptocomarena.”

🎶 We can hear the music already, can you? 📅 The 66th #GRAMMYs nominees will be revealed on Nov. 10th, 2023 ahead of the Music’s Biggest Night’s return on Feb. 4th, 2024, which will air LIVE on @CBS from @cryptocomarena. Who do you think will receive a nomination? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OHLroPltAx — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) June 29, 2023

This past February, the 2023 Grammys were also broadcast live from Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Trevor Noah hosted for a third consecutive year, doing God’s work by introducing Adele to The Rock. While Beyoncé’s Renaissance didn’t claim Album Of The Year, she still set the record for the most-ever career Grammy wins by winning Best Dance/Electronic Music Album.

“There are some other key dates to keep in mind as well. For starters, the eligibility window for works to be considered is from October 1, 2022 to September 15, 2023,” Uproxx detailed upon The Recording Academy’s Thursday announcement. “After that, the first round of voting for Academy members will run from October 11 to 20, while the final round of voting will take place from this December 14 to January 4, 2024.”