Gunna Is Getting Back Out On The Road For ‘Wun Of Dem Nights’ Tour Dates Starting Soon

2024 has been terrific for Gunna fans. The rapper released his latest album, One Of Wun, in May. Around the same time, he launched his Bittersweet tour. The tour wasn’t that long, though, spanning the course of about a month and change. In case you missed him the first time around, there’s good news: Gunna just announced Wun Of Dem Nights, a new set of tour dates.

The run kicks off in late November and will feature stops in Washington DC, Brookly, Boston, Connecticut, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles.

Tickets for these shows will be available beginning with an artist pre-sale on September 23 at 9 a.m. local time. The general on-sale starts September 24 at 9 a.m. local time, via Live Nation. There are also VIP packages that include premium tickets, early entry into the venue, exclusive merch item, and even a photo with Gunna. More information is available here.

Find the list of dates below.