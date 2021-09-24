Gunna is getting closer and closer to releasing his latest album, Drip Season 4. He began the rollout for the project last month by sharing “9 Times Outta 10” with producer Taurus. The Atlanta rapper continues the promotional run for his next project by releasing “Too Easy” with Future. The track is a hard-hitting flex from the rappers about the riches and success they’ve attained in their respective careers. “Too Easy” arrives as a sign of what’s to come on Drip Season 4 and it remains to be seen when that project will arrive.

The song marks the rappers’ first collaboration since they teamed up for “Street Sweeper” last year. It also arrives after Gunna was honored in his hometown of Atlanta for his charitable efforts in the city. South Fulton Mayor William “Bill” Edwards announced September 16 as Gunna Day in Atlanta and had nothing but nice words for the rapper during a ceremony for the honor.

“Gunna is committed to giving back to the community that raised him, buffered him, sheltered him, and supported him by creating Gunna’s Drip Closet and Goodr Grocery Store, which is set to provide students of McNair Middle School with access to free meals, clothing, and toiletries for years to come,” Edwards said in a speech.

You can press play on the new track in the video.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.