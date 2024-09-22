Yet again, hip-hop heads are asking themselves if Gunna and Future have beef. Back in May, the “Pushin P” collaborators appeared to subtly shade each other. Now, supporters have called out Future from removing a Gunna verse off his latest project, Mixtape Pluto.

With Future’s new body of work officially on streaming platforms, listeners were shocked to see that Gunna no longer appeared on its song, “Told My,” despite his verse previously being teased.

Over in his Instagram stories Gunna (viewable here courtesy of HipHopDX), seemingly addressed the removal, writing: “It’s not personal. It’s just business.”

Gunna’s suspected response is a page out of his YSL Records head honcho Young Thug’s playbook (see his recent album).

Users online aren’t convinced that there still isn’t tension bubbling underneath the surface. But it is important to note that Gunna wasn’t the only artists fans seemingly axed from Mixtape Pluto.

Based on clips shared ahead of its release, Travis Scott recorded a special verse for the Mixtape Pluto record “South of France.”

However, considering the project marked Future’s first solo release since 2020’s High Off Life, others argued that he wanted to make a creative statement on his own. Based on reports, he did just that supposedly setting an Apple Music record in the process.