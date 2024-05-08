Are Future & Gunna Beefing?

Five months in, 2024 appears very much to be hip-hop’s year of discontent. The malice is almost palpable in exchanges between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, and was downright inescapable in the all-out war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Now, it appears even more rappers are fixing to enter the non-stop battle royale. Fans are convinced that Atlanta trap rap stalwarts Future and Gunna are about to go head-to-head after the former appeared to announce the imminent release of a new mixtape on the same day as the latter is preparing to release his new album, One Of Wun.

So, do Future and Gunna really have beef?

Well, if nothing else, they’ve got some competitive fire. Future didn’t just warn fans on Twitter (which I’m never calling “X”) of the return of “mixtape Pluto” (a nickname stemming from his early career) on May 10, but also jibed, “F*ck yo album Sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE.” Given the two rappers’ shared history and release date, fans quickly put two and two together, deducing that he must mean his “Pushin P” collaborator Gunna.

Fuck yo album Shit ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

MAY TENTH 🤧 — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

MIXTAPE PLUTO — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 8, 2024

Gunna himself also seemingly came to a similar conclusion, as his next two tweets were more pugnacious than usual. “Turn this sh*t bac up Notch……!” he wrote. “F*c What These boys talkin bout.” The two rappers might not be engaged in open hostilities (yet), but it seems pretty clear that they view their shared release date as a point of contention.

Turn this shit bac up Notch……! — WUNNA (@1GunnaGunna) May 8, 2024