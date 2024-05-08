future and gunna
Getty Image
Music

Are Future & Gunna Beefing?

Five months in, 2024 appears very much to be hip-hop’s year of discontent. The malice is almost palpable in exchanges between Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj, and was downright inescapable in the all-out war between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Now, it appears even more rappers are fixing to enter the non-stop battle royale. Fans are convinced that Atlanta trap rap stalwarts Future and Gunna are about to go head-to-head after the former appeared to announce the imminent release of a new mixtape on the same day as the latter is preparing to release his new album, One Of Wun.

So, do Future and Gunna really have beef?

Well, if nothing else, they’ve got some competitive fire. Future didn’t just warn fans on Twitter (which I’m never calling “X”) of the return of “mixtape Pluto” (a nickname stemming from his early career) on May 10, but also jibed, “F*ck yo album Sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE.” Given the two rappers’ shared history and release date, fans quickly put two and two together, deducing that he must mean his “Pushin P” collaborator Gunna.

Gunna himself also seemingly came to a similar conclusion, as his next two tweets were more pugnacious than usual. “Turn this sh*t bac up Notch……!” he wrote. “F*c What These boys talkin bout.” The two rappers might not be engaged in open hostilities (yet), but it seems pretty clear that they view their shared release date as a point of contention.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of April 2024
by: Uproxx authors