It is a bittersweet moment for Young Thug and Gunna fans. Yesterday (November 9), the dream of both rappers coming together for new music finally fizzled out.

In a now-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), Young Thug shed light on the state of their friendship, writing: “Gunna stop acting like we friends on the internet, I don’t know u my guy.”

Now, Gunna’s brother, DP, issued a response of his own seemingly on behalf of Gunna. “Trust and believe the feeling is mutual 🅿️,” wrote DP in the comment section of The Shade Room’s Instagram post (viewable here).

This revelation has drummed up confusion between Young Thug and Gunna’s overlapping supporters. After Gunna accepted a plea deal in connection to the YSL Records RICO trial, users online slammed him for being disloyal to Thug. However, Thug’s father, Big Jeff, released a statement in support of Gunna. So, Young Thug’s now-deleted comment threw fans for a loop.

Despite Big Jeff’s public remarks, online commentator Akademiks claimed that industry insiders knew Young Thug and Gunna’s relationship had soured. “I been told yall,” he wrote on X. “Thug told Durk, [Lil] Baby and a few other rappers that Gunna was no good while he was incarcerated meaning it ain’t no way he can come back out and justify rockin wit Gunna when he told n****s not to rock wit Gunna when he was locked.”

Although multiple parties have chimed in on the matter, Gunna hasn’t released a statement.