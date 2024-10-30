In the past few weeks, Amazon Music Live has become appointment viewing for music fans. Streaming on Prime Video immediately after Thursday Night Football, the weekly concert series is the go-to show to watch new, rising, and established stars perform their latest. After returning with a lineup including Jelly Roll, Big Sean, Halsey, and J Balvin, Amazon Music has announced the next pair of performers that will follow in 2024.

On November 15, Gunna will take the stage as he completes his One Of Dem Nights Tour, while on November 21, K-pop sensations TWICE will become the first performers from their genre to perform on Amazon Music Live. As usual, Actress Liza Koshy will be interviewing each guest ahead of their performances, and you can follow @amazonmusic on socials for more exclusive content.

Each episode streams live on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch at 9 PM PT on Thursdays, preceded by the Amazon Music Tonight! pre-show on Twitch at 8.

In addition to completing his recent tour, Gunna appears to be rolling out an extension of his new album, One Of Wun, after dropping the single “Him All Along” earlier this month. Meanwhile, TWICE’s recently released album With YOU-th topped the Billboard 200 this spring, giving the pop band their first-ever US No. 1.