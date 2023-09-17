“F*kumean” rapper Gunna’s return to rap hasn’t been smooth sailing. Still, he’s at least managed to land on several top music charts with the release of his latest album, A Gift And A Curse. However, hundreds of hip-hop fans refuse to throw their support behind Gunna due to rumors that he snitched on his Young Stoner Life label head, Young Thug (real name Jeffery Lamar Williams). Given that Young Thug is still behind bars as he fights the YSL RICO case brought up against him, he hasn’t released many public statements.

On the other hand, Young Thug’s dad, Jeffrey Lamar Williams Sr., more affectionally known as Big Jeff, has remained vocal in the press. In an interview with YouTuber Infamous Sylvia, Big Jeff spoke in support of Gunna, shutting down rumors that the rapper is a snitch.

When asked about his thoughts on Gunna, he answered, “I love Gunna.” Shortly after viewers flooded the video’s chat forum to ask for clarity on the claims that Gunna had snitched on his son, he replied, “Let me try to help the attorney clarify that a little simpler. Gunna hasn’t done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case, period.”

Further into the interview, Williams Sr. said that he feels Gunna was railroaded and encouraged him to jump back into releasing music to help bring in money for the YSL label. Gunna was charged as a co-defendant in the YSL RICO case, but when offered a plea deal in December, he told it and was released shortly after.

Listen to the full interview above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.