Give Gunna credit for his ongoing DS4EVER rollout and the smooth way he’s been able to integrate his vision into his live performances. After delivering a pillowy performance of “Empire” on The Tonight Show, the Atlanta rapper employed a similar aesthetic for his appearance on The Late Late Show with James Cordon to perform the moody “Die Alone.”

This time, he hits the fog-covered stage standing up with an overhead mic and a massive fur coat, letting the stripped-down set highlight the somber sensibilities of the track itself. The cloud-shaped cutout in the wall behind him reveals a cloudy sunset, contributing to the overall reflective vibe and subtly suggesting that there’s always more going on beneath surface.

In addition to his live performances, Gunna has drawn considerable attention to his album with his campaign of littering social media with P emojis in conjunction with the single “Pushin P.” The new slang term has apparently caught on in a big way, filtering out to corporate accounts like IHOP, all to Gunna’s apparent approval — and no wonder, with the related streams driving his album all the way to No. 1 on the Billboard albums chart.

Watch Gunna’s Late Late Show performance of “Die Alone” above.

