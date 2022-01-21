Gunna Gets Extra Cozy To Perform ‘Empire’ On ‘The Tonight Show’

Last night, Gunna stuck the landing on the impressive rollout of his new album DS4EVER. The Atlanta trap star gave his Drip Season a fitting sendoff, launching a campaign to make “Pushin P” the latest adult-bewildering slang, trying out new visual formats for his videos like “Life Of Sin,” dropping a deluxe edition with four new songs, and pulling in at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. With all those notches on his belt, he made one last stop at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City to deliver a mellow performance of “Empire” on The Tonight Show.

Appearing on a fog-shrouded stage wearing an all-white ensemble and accompanied only by his guitarist — also dressed in all-white, the supremely laid-back Gunna rapped his verses from a comfy-looking chair flanked by a classy, candle-bearing side table. Completing the cozy look was a pair of bright yellow house slippers for a pop of color. The only things missing were a Snuggie, a cup of hot tea, and a fluffy blanket — who knew Gunna could do lo-fi self-care so well?

Watch Gunna’s Tonight Show performance of “Empire” above.

DS4EVER is out now via 300 and Atlantic. You can stream it here.

Gunna is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.