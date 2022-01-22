If you’ve been online lately, you’ve likely seen an influx of P emojis. They’ve been shared by brands and artists alike including Gunna (the lead man behind use of the emoji), Chloe Bailey, IHOP, Future, Young Thug, the Memphis Grizzlies, Nike, Wingstop, Kim Kardashian, and many more.

What is the pushing P emoji 🅿️?

The emoji has been most frequently used with the phrase “Pushin P,” a term that Gunna has coined as it’s also the title of a song from his third album DS4EVER.

The exact definition behind “Pushin P” isn’t cut-and-dry, but the infamous line that Will Ferrell delivered in Blades Of Glory that Kanye West and Jay-Z helped amplify on “N****s In Paris” best describes the sentiment behind the phrase: “No one knows what it means, but it’s provocative. It gets the people going.” Gunna has tried to explain the term on multiple occasions, but his best description of it comes from a post he shared to his Instagram Story shortly before the release of DS4EVER. “P don’t just mean Playa, P also mean paper too,” he said. “You could be pushing this P with paper too.”

The term also made for a great marketing tactic for DS4EVER. In the week after the album arrived, people all over social media were seen using the term in a number of ways. “Pushin P” helped push Gunna’s DS4EVER to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, edging out The Weeknd’s Dawn FM by just 2,300 copies.

DS4EVER is out now via 300 and Atlantic. You can stream it here.

