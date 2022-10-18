Gunna has beeen denied bond three times, but apparently, he’s not letting that stop him from making another bid for freedom, however temporary. Court documents reviewed by Complex and Rolling Stone show that Gunna’s defense has filed a fourth motion for a bond hearing, once again arguing that the prosecution has misled the court regarding his potential for tampering with witnesses in his upcoming racketeering trial.

“On three prior occasions, Defendant Kitchens has moved the Court for a reasonable bond,” the documents read. “On each occasion, the State has made proffers at hearings that turned out to be false and/or misleading.” Gunna’s defense is miffed over the prosecution citing a text message in which one of the participants allegedly stated their willingness to kill for the rapper. The prosecution offered to turn over the text after the last bond hearing, but apparently, has yet to do so.

Complex also notes that the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has now requested to postpone the trial from January 9, 2023 to March 27. The case, which has become controversial for its use of lyrics as evidence against Gunna and Young Thug, has drawn national attention from lawmakers and celebrities such as Kim Kardashian. Kardashian wrote a statement criticizing Gunna’s last bond denial, calling him “my friend Sergio” and arguing that his being denied bond is unjust.

