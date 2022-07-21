Gunna Receives Support From Kim Kardashian

Gunna has been denied bail twice after the he surrendered and was booked into the Fulton County Jail due to charges of racketeering along with 27 other members of his label YSL Records. Many have been calling for the rapper to be let out, including, as of today, Kim Kardashian.

The celebrity and Kanye ex expressed support for Gunna by tweeting out the hashtag #FreeGunna, as well as some emojis. It quickly went viral, with over 60,000 likes and 18,000 retweets and counting.

Upon being denied bail a second time, Gunna was to remain in jail until the early 2023 trial date. The judge argued that the rapper poses a threat and could intimidate potential witnesses. The YSL crew was charged with 56 counts of conspiracy to violate the RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act, including violations for drugs, guns, and even murder. According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, YSL is considered a “hybrid criminal gang,” with both the label and the wider association around it tied to the Bloods. Some observers have also disputed the use of their lyrics as evidence to tie them to a larger conspiracy.

