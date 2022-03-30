Nearly three and a half years ago, Gunna brought his talents to A COLORS Show, the popular YouTube music series that invites artists to perform a song of theirs in front of a simple and vibrant background. During that appearance on the show, Gunna performed “Top Off,” a standout from his 2018 mixtape Drip Season 3. The performance spawned plenty of memes and it resurfaces on social media every few months just like any fan-favorite moment does. Fast-forward to now and Gunna returns to A COLORS Show for a new performance, this time for a song from his third album DS4EVER.

In his return to the music series, Gunna serenades with a performance of “Private Island.” The track is the soft-hearted introduction to DS4EVER, and it stands as one of Gunna’s more tender records in his discography. As expected, Gunna is also dressed to impress during his appearance.

Gunna’s return to A COLORS Show comes after he recently lent guest features to DDG, Machine Gun Kelly, and Lil Durk. He’s also given performances of “Die Alone” and “Empire” since the release of DS4EVER

You can watch Gunna’s performance of “Private Island” above.

