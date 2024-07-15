Sabrina Carpenter’s song “Espresso” is a smash in the US. Based on its seemingly finding a permanent home on the music charts, this could be the case for a good while. The song has earned a few notable international co-signs, including one from Adele. But today (July 15), “Espresso” received a rare metal from the Olympics—well, sort of.

Sabrina and her catchy tune were at the center of the latest 2024 Summer Olympics promotional video. Set in Paris (this year’s home for the games), Sabrina took a moment to enjoy a hot beverage at a local café.

Eventually, that first drink turns into a countertop fuel of espressos. Drunk on caffeine, Sabrina found herself talking about the global competition with a fictional bird. An adorable callback to fans’ theory that she can communicate with animals (backed by a viral home video).

“The amazing opening ceremony on the Seine,” she said. “Simone’s epic comeback, the U.S.A./Australia rivalry in the pool and the world’s fastest man and woman, Noah and Sha’Carri racing for Team USA. I’ve never been more excited for anything in my life.”

Before the clip ends, viewers quickly learn that the bird companion was a mirage, to which one café server pointed about to their coworker by saying: “I think she’s had enough espresso.”

Watch the new 2024 Summer Olympics promotional clip starring Sabrina Carpenter above.