Watch Halsey Give A Smoldering Performance Of ‘Without Me’ On ‘SNL’

Hip-Hop Editor
02.10.19

Halsey isn’t here for the excuses. In a smoldering performance of her 2018 hit “Without Me” on Saturday Night Live, she delivered her verses from a stage covered in reproductions of a break-up letter from an old flame. Adorned in a black, low-slung gown and backed by a silhouetted pianist on a grand piano, Halsey gave a straightforward performance of “Without Me” without any of the bells and whistles that TV performances sometimes come with.

“Without Me” is Halsey’s first No. 1 single and her first solo song since her 2017 album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. It’s also got a remix featuring Chicago rapper Juice WRLD, which has contributed to its cross-genre appeal. The song’s appearance on SNL is a strong seal of approval for the song, but it’s also Halsey’s second appearance on SNL recently. She performed alongside Lil Wayne when he appeared in November, performing an emotional rendition of “Can’t Be Broken.”

The previous performance also made headlines when it was revealed that Lil Wayne drew Halsey a tattoo backstage which she got inked within days of the performance. Halsey also appeared in an earlier sketch performance with some of the other cast members to sing an ode to the commercialization of Valentine’s Day.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGShalseysaturday night liveSNL

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.08.19 2 days ago
The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

The Best Adventure Podcasts To Inspire Your Boldest Dreams

02.07.19 3 days ago
These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

These Fascinating History Podcasts Will Make You Fall In Love With The Past

02.06.19 4 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

02.05.19 4 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 5 days ago 28 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP