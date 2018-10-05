Getty Image

Earlier this week, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan announced that they were releasing a song this Friday — called “1999,” with the Matrix inspired album artwork to match. I thought the week couldn’t get any better than two of the reigning queens and kings of pop teaming up for a throwback jam — but I was wrong. Kim Petras surprise dropped an EP of spooky, Halloween-inspired songs, Kero Kero Bonito surprise dropped their new album Time ‘N’ Place, and although it technically came out last week, Cher’s ABBA tribute album was released after last week’s pop column went to publish.

Every Friday, Uproxx will round out the very best pop releases from the week. This week has treated us especially well — Charli and Troye’s song is fantastic, but we’ve already been gifted a week’s worth of bops.

DJ Snake, Feat. Selena Gomez, Ozuna, and Cardi B, “Taki Taki”

DJ Snake rounded up some of the biggest names in Latinx pop and rap for the incredibly catchy “Taki Taki.” Ozuna, a Puerto Rican rapper who’s up for a Latin Grammy after his latest smash album, contributes tight Spanish verses, and “Taki Taki” boasts one of the best Cardi verses outside of Invasion Of Privacy. Additionally, the song also features Selena Gomez’s first Spanish vocals since she was releasing music with her band The Scene.

Kim Petras, “Close Your Eyes”

Up-and-coming pop star Kim Petras‘ first collection of music is here, and it’s… a Halloween-themed EP? TURN OFF THE LIGHTS, VOL. 1 is incredibly fun, though — just the right amount of dance-ready silly, and the perfect soundtrack to your Halloween party. The EP’s best song is “Close Your Eyes,” a vampiric bop about losing control that sounds a bit like an early-2010s Katy Perry single. She threatens that she’s “gonna eat your heart,” but in a sexy way.

Kero Kero Bonito, “Dear Future Self”

London indie-pop group Kero Kero Bonito‘s entire album, Time ‘N’ Place is excellent and worth a listen, but “Dear Future Self” is a highlight. The song starts out with ’60s-esque doo-wop background vocals and twinkling synths, but the song builds to an intricate crescendo. As the title suggests, Sarah Midori Perry is singing to a future version of herself. Past-Sarah wants to know all the typical things — do cars fly? Do we time travel yet? But she also expresses some poignant hope and fear: “But I heard all the years’ll leave you hurt / Everyone you love disappears and nothing works / Please don’t say you hate the world / I hope that I won’t.” The song escalates beautifully, and by the end, it reminds me a little of The Beatles’ “A Day In The Life,” jumping between weird orchestration and simple, angel-voiced melodies.