Hard Summer Returns For 2025 With Feid, Juvenile, Kaytranada, And More

The long-running HARD Summer festival has announced its lineup for 2025, with headliners including Dom Dolla, Feid, Four Tet, Gesaffelstein, Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band, Kaytranada, Sean Paul, and more.

The festival returns to Inglewood’s Hollywood Park in Los Angeles, August 2-3, with an eclectic lineup featuring festival staples like house and techno, and further expansions into hip-hop, pop, and even dancehall and reggaeton. Tickets on Sale Friday, March 7 at 10AM PT.

HARD first moved to Hollywood Park in 2024, after previously utilizing venues such as the San Bernardino NOS Event Center and Exposition Park. Although the fest’s main focus is EDM, it’s broadened its horizons in recent years, including hip-hop faves like Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage, Kid Cudi, and Ludacris, grime stalwarts like Skepta, and pop stars like Nelly Furtado.

While last year’s fest was considered a success, this year, some changes will be made, after neighboring municipalities reported noise complaints due to certain bass frequencies from the stage at the American Airlines Plaza. To resolve the issue, more comprehensive engineering plans were required, and no stages can be set up at the same location. In a statement, Inglewood’s mayor, James T. Butts Jr., wrote, “With the lessons learned this past weekend, we are prepared to better monitor and supervise future event organizers to minimize the sound and vibration impact on the community outside the venue.”

You can see the full lineup below and find more info about HARD Summer 2025 here.