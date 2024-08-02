Here Are The Hard Summer Festival Set Times For 2024

The summer is nearly over, but festival session isn’t. Los Angeles’ premiere showcase of alternative, electronic, and emerging local acts, Hard Summer Music Festival, is this weekend.

Across August 3 and 4, Inglewood’s Hollywood Park (next to SoFi Stadium) will house dozens of music lovers and entertainers alike. While most are committed to catching the top billed acts such as Disclosure, Jamie XX, Channel Tres, Boyz Noize, Nelly Furtado, and Major Lazer, don’t cheat yourself by missing the tons of other notable performers.

This year’s lineup is stuffed, so you’re going to want to plan ahead of time. Continue below to view the set times (all times p.m. and local) for Hard Summer Music Festival 2024.