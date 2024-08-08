At this point, HARD Summer is an institution. From the moments between when the lineup drops to when the last attendee exits Hollywood Park — located on the SoFi Stadium grounds — everyone knows that the dance-music powerhouse is going to throw one of the best parties LA, or anywhere, is offering. And this year was no different, as HARD welcomed a stellar lineup that included Disclosure, Jamie xx, Fisher + Chris Lake, Major Lazer, Skepta, Channel Tres, Nelly Furtado, and many more. It’s the first year in several that the lineup felt more traditionally in-line with the dance roots of HARD and without a major hip-hop headliner.

That doesn’t mean that HARD is stagnant or one dimensional. There’s still remarkably varied music over the course of two days with a multi-genre aesthetic. Kenny Beats and the aforementioned Channel Tres still give hip-hop currents a foothold in the presentation, while the festival is majorly investing in both the underground and experimental wings of the electronic world. The result is the biggest yearly electronic music festival in Los Angeles, where there is a bit of something for everyone — as long as that everyone likes to groove all night long.

Check out some select photos from Hard Summer 2024 below.