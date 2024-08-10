Music festivals are known for its heighten sound systems that grab the ears of attendees no matter where they are. However, it seems HARD Summer might’ve over did it this year.
HARD Summer 2024 drew electronic music lovers from around the world to Inglewood, California’ Hollywood Park Complex at SoFi Stadium thanks to a promise of sets from Disclosure, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker, and more. But that wasn’t the only thing the multiday event brought in. Between August 3 and 4, countless noise complaints poured into local and neighboring police (as far out as El Segundo) hotlines.
So, Inglewood’s Mayor James T. Butts Jr. issued a statement via the city’s official and Billboard to address the matter.
According to Butts’ remarks, noise issues began during the event’s soundchecks on August 2. “We were perplexed at the sound propagation experienced in the South Bay,” he wrote. “Because there have been multiple outdoor concerts on the SoFi campus without this issue.”
Ultimately, after an investigation, the cause was identified. “It is important to clarify that the sound and vibration issues experienced over the weekend were related to certain bass frequencies,” he said.
Butts’ also shared that the main problem area was stage in the American Airlines Plaza. According to Billboard, Butts has declared that “no stages will be permitted in this area for future events.”
Read excerpts from Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s statement to Billboard below.
We were perplexed at the sound propagation experienced in the South Bay, because there have been multiple outdoor concerts on the SoFi campus without this issue. After meeting with representatives from the event promoter and the venue, we conducted a thorough review of the modifications and changes made between Saturday and Sunday of HARD Summer, specifically in response to noise complaints from neighboring communities. It is important to clarify that the sound and vibration issues experienced over the weekend were related to certain bass frequencies.
[The American Airlines Plaza] was a major contributor to the issue. We will require even greater sound engineering with a more comprehensive plan when it comes to addressing sound and bass frequency management. City authorities engaged the event promoter and the venue and implemented several critical adjustments to each stage and established enhanced monitoring plans for overall sound and bass levels.
Additional sound engineers were strategically positioned in areas of concern from Saturday afternoon through Sunday and were promptly dispatched to make necessary adjustments in real time. As a result, a significant decrease in call volume was observed on Sunday in the initially impacted areas. With the lessons learned this past weekend, we are prepared to better monitor and supervise future event organizers to minimize the sound and vibration impact on the community outside the venue.