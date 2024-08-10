Music festivals are known for its heighten sound systems that grab the ears of attendees no matter where they are. However, it seems HARD Summer might’ve over did it this year.

HARD Summer 2024 drew electronic music lovers from around the world to Inglewood, California’ Hollywood Park Complex at SoFi Stadium thanks to a promise of sets from Disclosure, Major Lazer, Sofi Tukker, and more. But that wasn’t the only thing the multiday event brought in. Between August 3 and 4, countless noise complaints poured into local and neighboring police (as far out as El Segundo) hotlines.

So, Inglewood’s Mayor James T. Butts Jr. issued a statement via the city’s official and Billboard to address the matter.

According to Butts’ remarks, noise issues began during the event’s soundchecks on August 2. “We were perplexed at the sound propagation experienced in the South Bay,” he wrote. “Because there have been multiple outdoor concerts on the SoFi campus without this issue.”

Ultimately, after an investigation, the cause was identified. “It is important to clarify that the sound and vibration issues experienced over the weekend were related to certain bass frequencies,” he said.

Butts’ also shared that the main problem area was stage in the American Airlines Plaza. According to Billboard, Butts has declared that “no stages will be permitted in this area for future events.”

Read excerpts from Mayor James T. Butts Jr.’s statement to Billboard below.