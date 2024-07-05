Haliey Welch: You may not know the name, but you know who she is. She’s become best known as the “Hawk Tuah Girl” lately, after the viral video in which she describes the steps she takes to ensure a male romantic partner is satisfied. “Hawk Tuah” has become an undeniable sensation, so much so that Welch just landed representation a few days ago.

Everybody wants a piece, and now rapper Plies has just claimed his by dropping a new song based on the meme, appropriately titled “Hawk Tuah.”

The track begins, “She just hit my line and said she wanna come through / I just hit her back and told her, ‘Pull up on me, boo’ / I been on that drank, it got me feeling rock, too / Told her when she come, make sure she bring the ‘hawk tuah.'” The two-minute songs proceeds pretty much how you’d expect from there.

Plies’ most recent album is 2010’s Goon Affiliated, but he has shared a regular stream of mixtapes since then. His latest is 2020’s The Real Testament II.

Meanwhile, Welch recently shared “three awesome things” that have happened since her life has changed, saying, “Number one: I got over my stage fright. I sang in front of 80,000 people with Zach Bryan the other night — and I cannot sing for sh*t. But I did it anyway. Number two: I quit my job at the spring factory, so I don’t have to eat Taco Bell all the time but I’m still going to do it anyways. [Number three:] I actually have to get ready more than one time out of the week now. I’m not allowed to look like Adam Sandler anymore.”

Listen to “Hawk Tuah” above.