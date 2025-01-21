Tyler, The Creator, Kacey Musgraves, and Lana Del Rey have been revealed as the headliners for the Hinterland Music Festival, which is scheduled for Friday, August 1, through Sunday, August 3, in St. Charles, Iowa. Other big-name acts include Clairo, The Marías, Still Woozy, Bleachers, Sierra Ferrell, and Scowl.

The pre-sale for the 2025 edition of Hinterland Music Festival begins Thursday, January 23, at 11:00 am CT (sign up for the code now on the festival’s website), while tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, January 24, at 11:00 am CT. Hinterland is also offering a new feature called the “90 Degree Guarantee,” in which “ticket holders the option to request festival admission ticket returns for any day that is predicted to reach 90 degrees or higher.” You can find more information here.

Check out the complete Hinterland lineup below.