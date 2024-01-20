Hozier, Vampire Weekend, and Noah Kahan have been unveiled as the headliners for Iowa’s Hinterland Festival, which is set to take place at the Avenue of the Saints Amphitheater in St. Charles on August 2-4.

Some other acts not to miss on this year’s lineup include Orville Peck, Chappell Roan, Lizzy McAlpine, Blondshell, The Last Dinner Party, The Japanese House, Palehound, Katy Kirby, Mt. Joy, Hippo Campus, Charley Crockett, Ethel Cain, Madison Cunningham, Flipturn, and many more.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets to Hinterland right now, as the festival recently opened up presale tickets. They are also offering several different types of passes.

The 3-Day General Admission, GA+, VIP, and SAINTS tickets are all currently sold out. However, there are still other types available. One-day General Admission passes are $145, and could be a possible option for someone still looking to go, except for Sunday which is sold out.

Tickets in the higher tiers also have single-day options available. Although GA+ single-day passes are sold out, VIP ones are still available for Saturday, August 3.

The SAINTS tier still has all the single-day tickets, as of right now. These would start at $750 per day.

For more information about Hinterland Festival 2024, visit their official website.

