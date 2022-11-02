How Are The Migos Members Related?

One of the founding Migos members, Takeoff, passed tragically this week at just 28 years old. The rap community and fans across the globe are mourning this immense loss. Everyone from Drake, SZA, Chance The Rapper, and more have shared tributes to the late performer.

“It is with broken hearts and deep sadness that we mourn the loss of our beloved brother Kirsnick Khari Ball, known to the world as Takeoff,” his record label, Quality Control Music, posted in a statement. “Senseless violence from a stray bullet has taken another life from this world and we are devastated. Please respect his family and friends as we continue to process this monumental loss.”

Prior to Takeoff’s passing, the Migos trio wasn’t in the spot it used to be. Tensions rose in the group between Offset and the other two members (Takeoff and Quavo). Offset has since recorded solo material. Takeoff and Quavo continued on as a duo, releasing a new album, Only Built For Infinity Links. Yet, they are all blood relatives: Offset was Quavo’s cousin and Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle.

During a recent appearance on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast, Quavo and Takeoff opened up about why Migos split up — even as family members.

“I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo said. “Sometimes, when sh*t don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be. So that’s what I think.”

“We don’t know all answers,” Takeoff added. “God know. So we pray a lot. And we tell him, whatever, whatever ain’t right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. Only time will tell. We always family, now. Ain’t nothing gon’ change.”