What Happened Between Offset And Migos?

Ahead of former Migos members Quavo and Takeoff releasing a new album together (under the name Unc & Phew) this Friday, the duo appeared on DJ Scream’s Big Facts podcast. There, they opened up about why Migos might not return. Migos were originally a rap group trio, prior to Offset’s departure. According to The Fader, he also filed a lawsuit against Migos’ longtime label Quality Control over owning his solo material in August.

Still, the piece notes that it isn’t why Quavo and Takeoff have distanced themselves from Offset. “I just feel like we want to see our career as a duo because we just came from a loyal family,” Quavo said. “Sometimes, when shit don’t work out, it ain’t meant to be. So that’s what I think.”

“We don’t know all answers,” Takeoff said. “God know. So we pray a lot. And we tell him, whatever, whatever ain’t right, however you supposed to see it fit, you put it back together or however you do it. Only time will tell. We always family, now. Ain’t nothing gon’ change.”

Their last album as a trio dropped in 2021, but since then, things have been relatively quiet about what exactly happened between Offset and the other Migos members.

Watch the full clip above.

Only Built For Infinity Links is out 10/07 via Motown Records. Pre-order/save it here.