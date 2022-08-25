How Is J. Prince Connected To Megan Thee Stallion?

Soon after the release of her new album Trauamazine, Megan Thee Stallion’s issues with her label 1501 Certified Entertainment have reared their heads once again. The Houston artist and 1501 CEO, former MLB outfielder Carl Crawford, first went back and forth on social media back in early 2020, when Megan claimed her music was being blocked from release and she wasn’t getting paid. Crawford said she was lying, that she was signed to a generous contract, and that he has been paying upfront for all of her shows with no contribution on her end. However, Crawford isn’t the only opposition Megan is facing in her current lawsuit.

Rap-A-Lot founder J Prince, who allegedly advises Crawford on business dealings according to Megan, shared a lengthy post on Tuesday on Instagram, in which he addressed many of the “Plan B” artist’s claims. “For years we have stood by quietly as MTS and her mgmt at Roc Nation has lied about Carl Crawford and his 1501 label,” he wrote. “The truth is that Carl discovered, developed and fully financed MTS early in her career which led to a life changing distribution agreement for her with 300 Entertainment.”

He also referred to her “generous contract,” where she allegedly earns 40% of the label’s profit, which he deems “substantially more than the customary record royalty that a new artist receives from a record label.” Finally, he countered Megan allegations with some of his own. “In addition MTS has consistently and intentionally breached her 1501 contract with impunity for years in ways that are too numerous to list here.”

Megan Thee Stallion is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.