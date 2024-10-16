How Long Is Don Toliver’s Set For His ‘Psycho Tour?’

Don Toliver cut his paternity leave short for his biggest tour to date. Earlier this month, the “Donny Darko” rapper kicked off his Psycho Tour.

With multiple dates already knocked out, concertgoers now have an idea of what’s to come when Don Toliver makes his way to their city. On top of everyone’s mind is how long Don Toliver’s set is.

Continue below for Don Toliver’s Psycho Tour show details, remaining tour schedule, and more.