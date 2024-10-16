Don Toliver cut his paternity leave short for his biggest tour to date. Earlier this month, the “Donny Darko” rapper kicked off his Psycho Tour.
With multiple dates already knocked out, concertgoers now have an idea of what’s to come when Don Toliver makes his way to their city. On top of everyone’s mind is how long Don Toliver’s set is.
Continue below for Don Toliver’s Psycho Tour show details, remaining tour schedule, and more.
How Long Is Don Toliver’s Set For His Psycho Tour?
According to past tour attendees on Reddit, Don Toliver’s Psycho Tour set runs for roughly 2 hours. A Vancouver ticket holder claim, Don Toliver took to the stage at 9:30 p.m. local time and after working through his entire setlist it was nearly 11:30 p.m. local time.
Don Toliver’s 2024 Dates: Psycho Tour
10/18 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
10/20 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/23 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/24 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/26 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/27 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
10/29 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
10/31 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/02 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/03 — Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Liacouras Center
11/08 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
11/10 — Boston, MA @ Agganis Arena
11/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
11/13 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/14 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/17 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena
11/19 — St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena
11/21 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena