Don Toliver was arrested earlier today (April 9) on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to a report from TMZ.

The outlet received a report from California Highway Patrol, which noted that the Love Sick artist was pulled over for speeding near the San Fernando Valley in southern California. According to TMZ, cops had reason to believe Toliver was under the influence as he was behind the wheel.

The report notes that authorities noticed signs of impairment, however, Toliver was simply released in the field and given a citation, rather than cuffing him and taking him to jail. Officers also noted that Toliver was cooperating the whole time. Toliver was to the custody of another party who was sober and with him at the time. The report does not indicate who the other party was, however, nobody involved was reported to be injured or hurt at the time.

Last month, Toliver and his girlfriend, singer Kali Uchis welcomed a baby boy. Toliver has also been teasing new music, potentially arriving later this year.

At the time of writing, Toliver has not directly commented on the matter.

Don Toliver is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.