Will Beyoncé Tour In The UK And Europe?

If you thought Beyoncé’s surprise Dubai concert was the only time she set foot on an international stage, you thought wrong. With Queen Bey formally announcing her Renaissance Tour, the nearly 50-date tour will actually kick off over the pond. Starting in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10, the singer will travel across the United Kingdom and Europe.

Although Dubai is not listed on the international schedule after she recently played a show there, Beyoncé will make stops in Brussels, Belgium, and several cities in the United Kingdom, including Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, and London, multiple times. The entertainer will make a stop in Paris, France, Barcelona, Spain, Warsaw, Poland, and a couple of stops in the country Denmark and the city of Amsterdam.

For the full list of international tour dates, continue below.

05/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena

05/14 — Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium

05/17 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

05/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield

05/23 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light

05/26 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France

05/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

05/30 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/02 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

06/06 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium

06/08 — Barcelona, SP @ Olympic Stadium

06/11 — Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome

06/15 — Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

06/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/18 — Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena

06/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/24 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park

06/27 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy

To learn more about how to get tickets for the Renaissance World Tour, click here.