Will Beyoncé Tour In The UK And Europe?

If you thought Beyoncé’s surprise Dubai concert was the only time she set foot on an international stage, you thought wrong. With Queen Bey formally announcing her Renaissance Tour, the nearly 50-date tour will actually kick off over the pond. Starting in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 10, the singer will travel across the United Kingdom and Europe.
Although Dubai is not listed on the international schedule after she recently played a show there, Beyoncé will make stops in Brussels, Belgium, and several cities in the United Kingdom, including Cardiff, Edinburgh, Sunderland, and London, multiple times. The entertainer will make a stop in Paris, France, Barcelona, Spain, Warsaw, Poland, and a couple of stops in the country Denmark and the city of Amsterdam.
For the full list of international tour dates, continue below.
05/10 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
05/14 — Brussels, BE @ Baudoin Stadium
05/17 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
05/20 — Edinburgh, UK @ Murrayfield
05/23 — Sunderland, UK @ Stadium of Light
05/26 — Paris, FR @ Stade de France
05/29 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
05/30 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/02 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/06 — Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium
06/08 — Barcelona, SP @ Olympic Stadium
06/11 — Marseille, FR @ Orange Vélodrome
06/15 — Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
06/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena
06/18 — Amsterdam, NL @ JC Arena
06/21 — Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
06/24 — Frankfurt, DE @ Deutsche Bank Park
06/27 — Warsaw, PL @ PGE Nardowy
To learn more about how to get tickets for the Renaissance World Tour, click here.