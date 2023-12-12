How much are tickets for Wu-Tang Clan’s Las Vegas residency?

Next year, Wu-Tang Clan will once again make history. This time, in Las Vegas. The city is gearing up to host its first-ever Super Bowl, and in tandem, will offer other festivities. Hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will debut a four-concert Las Vegas residency titled Wu-Tang Clan: The Saga Continues…The Las Vegas Residency, kicking off Friday, February 9 and Saturday, February 10, right before Super Bowl LVIII.

The Saga Continues… will return the following month with a second run of shows on Thursday, March 22 and Friday, March 23. This run of shows will coincide with the N.C.A.A. college basketball tournaments.

“I’m in that spirit of loving where there’s a hub of art and then loving that I — in my talent and the Wu-Tang brothers — can add to that hub and of course eventually invite more hip-hop artists to come and play in this sandbox with us,” RZA said in a statement to The New York Times.

With the exciting news, fans are already dying to get their hands on tickets, to be part of this historic moment, as this marks Las Vegas’ first-ever hip-hop residency.