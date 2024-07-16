How To Buy Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Hot Girl’ Merch For Prime Day

Following her music video commercial for Amazon, marketing icon Megan Thee Stallion has unveiled her Prime Day merch.

The list of items on Megan’s “hot girl summer tour” landing page includes shorts ($45), a hat ($32), and a two-piece cropped t-sirt and booty shorts set ($90). There’s also a tote bag ($25), crewneck ($75), and a bathing suit ($50). If you want to buy a Jujutsu Kaisen poster while you’re on Amazon, Megan would probably like that, too.

In an interview with an interview with Essence, Megan talked about her Prime Day picks. “You know, I had to have my Hot Girl Summer Tour merch for my Prime Day picks, so that was an easy decision. One of my favorite Prime Day picks was the Hot Dog Summer T-Shirt – one for all the Hotties who have dogs or have friends with dogs. It was just so cute!” she said.

The “Cobra” rapper also discussed her many personalities in the Amazon commercial. “My favorite had to be the Megan Thee Cosplayer alter-ego. But I also had a blast filming the Megan Thee Stylist part of the video with 4oe – he is a natural star, so I enjoyed watching him shine,” she said about her dog (need 4oe and Brisket to link up ASAP). “I loved all the personas because they each showed a different side of my interests and passions.”

You can see all of Meg’s Prime Day picks here.