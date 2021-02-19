Ever since her popularity exploded in 2018, Megan Thee Stallion’s love for anime has been a commonly known factoid endearing her to fans of both rap and Japanese cartoons alike. Recently, a new fan-favorite show reciprocated her love, giving Meg a big shout-out thanks to one voice actor’s off-the-cuff line change.

In the manga and show Jujutsu Kaisen, the main character Yuji Itadori describes his ideal woman in response to a rival’s question, saying he likes “tall girls with big butts… like Jennifer Lawrence.” Some fans took it upon themselves to change the subtitles in the show to read Megan Thee Stallion rather than Jennifer Lawrence, finding the description more apt to the rapper than the actress.

Jennifer Lawrence is gonna flip when she reads Jujutsu Kaisen. Hee hee! pic.twitter.com/NRbsdoM6VU — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) December 4, 2019

Then, one fan took things a step further, reaching out to the English voice actor who plays Itadori, Adam McArthur, wondering if he could change the line. McArthur took up the challenge, reading the line with the replacement in the character’s voice.

Naturally, fans went ballistic over the change, transforming the fun moment into a full-on barrage of memes, putting Megan’s poster on Itadori’s wall, and posting reactions ranging from shock to outright euphoria. One fan even reimagined the character as a Black person, redrawing his recognizable pink spikes into a Tobi Lou-ish afro.

"i'm yuuji itadori, i like girls like megan thee stallion! its a pleasure to meet you" pic.twitter.com/vUgcmYpXsC — erin (@YUUJIC0RE) February 18, 2021

“hi, i’m yuji itadori and i like girls like megan thee stallion!” pic.twitter.com/mmLCrM1CAo — tal-yuh 🌫 bhm | indefinite flop era (@ZUKOTHESTALLI0N) February 18, 2021

For her part, Megan has yet to respond… but she’ll undoubtedly see the meme, as fans have been tagging her in posts for the last two days. Given her fondness for anime, video games, and cosplay, she’ll probably be ecstatic.

