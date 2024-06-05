If you’re in LA, odds are, you’re going to want tickets to Kendrick Lamar’s upcoming concert at the Forum. “The Pop Out — Ken & Friends” concert is slated for June 19 at 4 PM with PgLang and Free Lunch. You can find out how you can get tickets to the show below.

If you have a Cash App Card, you will have access to an exclusive presale on June 6, beginning at 10 AM. If not, you can participate in the general sale on Friday, June 7 at 10 AM. Of course, you can always try your luck after that on resale sites like SeatGeek, StubHub, and VividSeats.

You can find more information about the sales on Ticketmaster.com.

The Ken & Friends concert is the culmination of a strong year for Mr. Duckworth, as he secured his second solo Hot 100 No. 1 with the Drake diss track “Not Like Us.” The song also reportedly pulled in a little over a quarter of a million dollars, validating its status as one of the few times rap beef actually paid off for a participant.

Before that, Kendrick nabbed his third overall No. 1 with “Like That,” another song calling out Drake (I’m sensing a theme here), which appeared on Future and Metro Boomin’s joint album, We Don’t Trust You. So yeah, I’d say it’s been a good year all around for Kendrick Lamar, and now, he’s sharing the wealth with his hometown show.