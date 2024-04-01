Every week, Billboard unveils the top 10 songs on the latest Hot 100 chart. The most recent rankings, for the chart dated April 6, are out now, so let’s run down who had this week’s biggest hits.

10. Ariana Grande — “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)” Grande’s single has had a quick descent since it debuted at No. 1 two weeks ago: It was No. 3 last week, and now it’s barely hanging on to top-10 status. 9. Future, Metro Boomin, and The Weeknd — “Young Metro” Future and Metro Boomin’s new album We Don’t Trust You had a major week on the Hot 100, as “Young Metro” is just one of five songs from the project in this week’s top 10.

8. Future and Metro Boomin — “We Don’t Trust You” “We Don’t Trust You” is one of the others, and the only one on which Future and Metro aren’t joined by another artist. 7. Jack Harlow — “Lovin On Me” It’s been a few months now, but “Lovin On Me” is still floating around the top 10 after a bit of a drop from No. 4 last week.

6. Future, Metro Boomin, and Travis Scott — “Cinderella” Travis Scott managed to land a pair of songs (more on that later) in this week’s top 10 thanks to linking up with Future and Metro on their album. 5. Hozier — “Too Sweet” Hozier’s three albums have all performed well on the charts, but in terms of singles, he’s been sitting in “one-hit wonder” territory for years now with “Take Me To Church,” which peaked at No. 2 in 2014. “Too Sweet” is having a real moment, though, as the song debuts at No. 5 this week, making it his highest debut on the chart and his first top-10 single since “Take Me To Church.”

4. Teddy Swims — “Lose Control” “Lose Control” actually managed to hit No. 1 on the chart last week, but it lost control of the top spot and slid down to No. 4. 3. Benson Boone — “Beautiful Things” Boone, another chart newcomer with his recent hit, also had a bit of a decline this time around, moving down from No. 2.