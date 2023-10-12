Will Bad Bunny Go On Tour For ‘Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana?’

Last December, Bad Bunny told Billboard that he planned to rest in 2023. After breaking records left and right with his album Un Verano Sin Ti, he cited concerns “for my physical health, my emotional health to breathe.” That plan did not last long.

So far this year, Bad Bunny headlined Coachella, won a Grammy, dropped the single “Where She Goes,” and made non-musical headlines because he appears to be in a full-blown relationship with Kendall Jenner. On Friday, October 13, Bad Bunny will release Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, arriving roughly 17 months after Un Verano Sin Ti. As of this writing, Bad Bunny hasn’t confirmed plans to tour in support of Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana. But, despite insisting on taking a step back, he doesn’t seem capable of doing anything halfway.

In other words, it wouldn’t be totally crazy to assume that Bad Bunny will embark on yet another tour. If he does, it will assuredly be the hottest ticket in the world.

Last December, Billboard‘s annual Boxscore recap identified Bad Bunny as 2022’s top touring artist, becoming the first artist to gross over $100 million each for two separate tours within one calendar year.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is out 10/13 via Rimas. Find more information here.