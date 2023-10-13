In the words of rap legend Snoop Dogg, it’s ain’t no fun if the homies can’t have none. For “Un Preview” reggaeton star Bad Bunny on his long-awaited album, Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana, that was the motto. Shortly after faking out fans by saying that he wouldn’t be dropping anything new until next year via his WhatsApp community, a week later, the 22-track project hit streaming platforms.

Instead of using the body of work to shine the light on himself solely, the musician brought in several collaborations to spread the love. According to Genius, here is the updated tracklist with the identified features on Bad Bunny’s Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana album:

1.” Nadie Sabe”

2. “Monaco”

3. “Fina” Feat. Young Miko

4. “Hibiki” Feat. Mora

5. “Mr. October”

6. “Cybertruck”

7. “Vou 787”

8. “Seda” Feat. Bryant Myers

9. “Gracias Por Nada”

10. “Telefono Nuevo” Feat. Luar La L

11. “Baby Nueva”

12. “Mercedes Carota” Feat. Yovngchimi

13. “Los Pits”

14. “Vuelve Candy B”

15. “Baticano”

16. “No Me Quiero Casar”

17. “Where She Goes”

18. “Thunder Y Lighnting” Feat. Eladio Carrión

19. “Perro Negro” Feat. Feid

20. “Europa :(”

21. “Acho PR” Feat. Arcángel, De La Ghetto & Ñengo Flow

22. “Un Preview”

On his official Instagram page, Bad Bunny shared a note before the album’s release. “Those who love me, I love you so much. To my haters, I love you the most,” read the roughly translated message.

Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Mañana is out now via Rimas Entertainment. Find out more information here.