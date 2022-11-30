Here’s How You Can See Your Spotify Wrapped Recap From A Past Year

Once again, it’s that time of year when music fans look back at their listening habits over the past 12 months. Spotify Wrapped 2022 is here, and naturally, folks are having a field day sharing and comparing their personalized lists and graphics, which are as always broken down with cheeky captions and colorful statistics — and even messages from the artists themselves.

But, while it’s always fun to see what we’ve been listening to recently, some people may wonder how their playlists this year compare to those of the past. After all, our listening habits change over time and there’s always going to be interest in seeing that change — or at least, in going back to relive nostalgic moments from playlists past.

Fortunately, seeing previous years’ Spotify Wrapped playlists is as easy as clicking a link. While you won’t be able to grab the old graphics and streaming breakdowns, you can see how Spotify compiled some of your favorite albums, artists, and songs. Just click on any of the links below.

Spotify Wrapped 2016

Spotify Wrapped 2017

Spotify Wrapped 2018

Spotify Wrapped 2019

Spotify Wrapped 2020

Spotify Wrapped 2021

For more year-end fun, you can also check out the Instafest app, which generates a mock festival lineup based on your listening habits over the past year or all time.