What Is The Instafest App For Spotify?

Have you ever wanted to make your own festival lineup of your favorite artists from that year? Meet Instafest, the third-party app that allows Spotify users to turn their music listening history into a festival lineup poster.

While the popular music platform does a great job of keeping track of your favorite artists with one-of-a-kind curated playlists, Instafest allows users to show off their listening history outside of the app. Unlike many other music platforms, Spotify’s integration allows for third-party apps such as Instafest, which offer people an array of options for engaging with their music history.

Fortunately, the service is very straightforward. Here’s how to create your Spotify Instafest fake festival lineup:

Open the Instafest website. Click on the green “Sign in with Spotify” button. Log in to your Spotify account.

After a user grants the website permission to access their Spotify account and data, Instafest will generate the festival lineup poster based on the user’s listening history over the last six months. Additionally, if a user isn’t happy with their first generated image, several customization options are available. The app will let you select artists from either the last four weeks, the last six months, or all-time.

There are several aesthetics to try, such as Malibu Sunrise’s summer beach party, LA Twilight’s late-night city vibe, or Mojave Dusk’s wild desert.