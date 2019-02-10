How To Livestream The 2019 Grammys

Getty Image / Uproxx

Childish Gambino, Drake, and Kendrick Lamar may be skipping the Grammys ceremony tonight, but there will still be plenty of reasons to watch live from home. Not only will you see performances from Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Lady Gaga, and Travis Scott, but there’s always the excitement of finding out which awards artists will win — especially if you have a flutter on any of the various prop bets bookmakers have given for the show.

Of course, it’s the cord-cutting era, which means you may not be watching on your TV via the traditional method when the big show airs. If you are looking to stream the event, but you don’t have any clue where to begin, don’t worry: Uproxx has your back. Here are the basics of what you need to get started.

CBS All Access

Fortunately, you don’t need to pay for any of the more expensive options on this list if you only want to view the Grammys on Sunday. All you have to do is sign up for CBS’ streaming service, which is available for Apple TV, Chromecast, Fire TV, and Roku and costs just $6/month ($10 without commercials) and offers its first week free.

DirecTV Now

However, some of us like to skip around during commercials, so it’s nice to have options. DirecTV Now offers something like real cable TV service without the long-term contract of actually paying for cable. The $45/month package covers most basic cable channels, so if you want to quickly check in on Comedy Central or ESPN during the breaks, you can with minimal fuss.