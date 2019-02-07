The ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack Is The Betting Favorite To Win The Album Of The Year Grammy

Kendrick Lamar and Kacey Musgraves are currently in a neck-and-neck race to win the 2019 Grammy for Album Of The Year, according to online betting site Bookmaker.eu. The site, which allows prop betting and gives odds all sorts of sports and other events, puts the Black Panther soundtrack and Musgraves’ Golden Hour both at 1.5 to 1 odds to take home the night’s biggest award, with the next closest challenge coming from Drake’s Scorpion at 4.5 to 1 and Cardi B’s Invasion Of Privacy at 11 to 1 (if you really want to swing for the fences, you can put some money on Janelle Monae’s Dirty Computer, which has the longest odds at 35 to 1).

Meanwhile, the awards for Song and Record Of The Year see a slight juxtaposition. Childish Gambino and “This Is America” actually have negative odds at Record (1 to 1.8) but the best odds at Song (2.5 to 1), while Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s “Shallow” hold the exact opposite position (1 to 1.25 at Song, 2 to 1 at Record). Breakout R&B star H.E.R. holds the best odds at Best New Artist (1 to 1!) but has at least one serious competitor in the form of Dua Lipa (1.5 to 1).

Humorously, the site is also putting up odds at performers shouting out 21 Savage’s current immigration predicament with a “how many times will ‘Free 21 Savage’ be mentioned” over/under and wonders “will any winning artist thank Donald Trump?” While the payout on that one looks amazing (+500 for “yes”), the truly safe money on that one likely remains at a solid “nope.”

