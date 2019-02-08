Getty Image

The 2019 Grammy Awards are sure to be a night to remember. Despite the news that some of the biggest stars in pop and hip-hop — Ariana Grande, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, Childish Gambino, and others — turned down appearances at the show, the ceremony has a pretty stacked list of performers. We’ve got everything from tributes to living legends Dolly Parton and Diana Ross to an unexpected collab from Post Malone and The Red Hot Chili Peppers. Check out everyone who will (and won’t) perform at music’s biggest night this Sunday.

Chloe x Halle

The young R&B duo’s album The Kids Are Alright is nominated for two awards. Signed to Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Parkwood label , Chloe x Halle also opened for the legendary couple on their On The Run II tour. If their gorgeous rendition of “America The Beautiful” at the Super Bowl this year is any indication, this performance is sure to be legendary.

Yolanda Adams, Fantasia, Andra Day

The three R&B/soul singers will perform a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who passed away in 2018.

Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson

Bradley Cooper may be sitting the Grammys out this year, but who needs Jackson Maine when you’ve got Mark Ronson? Ronson, who co-wrote “Shallow” for the A Star Is Born soundtrack, will take the stage to perform a mystery song with the pop icon. I mean, it’s got to be “Shallow,” right?

Dua Lipa and St. Vincent

Grammy rehearsals with @st_vincent 🖤 see you all on Sunday night @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/fI1SsGqCNC — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) February 7, 2019

The “New Rules” singer and legendary alt-rock singer-guitarist make a strange pair, but I can’t wait to see what they’ll surprise us with.

Post Malone and Red Hot Chili Peppers

Post performed with Aerosmith and 21 Savage at the VMAs last year, so I guess anything can happen.

Travis Scott

Scott is up for three major awards, including Best Rap Song for “Sicko Mode.” Scott hasn’t confirmed what he will perform, but the song’s multiple noms (coupled with the fact that Drake was asked to make an appearance at the show) seems to indicate it’ll be “Sicko Mode.”

Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Ricky Martin, Arturo Sandoval, Young Thug

Cabello is set to open the show with a diverse set of musicians, including a Latin trap star (Balvin), a pop icon (Martin), a jazz trumpeter (Sandoval), and an American rapper (Young Thug).

Cardi B

With her album Invasion Of Privacy nominated for five awards, it’s possible Cardi will win her first Grammy Sunday night. Cardi’s performance of “Finesse” with Bruno Mars was one of the highlights of last year’s ceremony, and her live energy is unbeatable.

Shawn Mendes and Miley Cyrus

Are those “Islands In The Stream” lyrics captioning the photo Cyrus shared from Grammy rehearsals? Be still my heart. This is the unexpected collab dreams are made of.

Diana Ross

Legendary singer Diana Ross will perform at the Grammys in honor of her 75th birthday, which falls in March.

Janelle Monae

Janelle Monae is one of the most thrilling live performers working today, and her Grammys set is sure to be legendary. With “Pynk” nominated for Best Music Video, let’s hope those killer pants make an appearance at the show.

Brandi Carlile

Carlile, the most-nominated woman this year, will perform a selection from her album By The Way, I Forgive You.

H.E.R.

The R&B up-and-comer is nominated for Album Of The Year and Best New Artist.

Dan + Shay

The country duo are up for an award for their song “Tequila,” and while they have not announced what song they’ll be performing, it’s probably “Tequila.”

Dolly Parton, Kacey Musgraves, Katy Perry, Little Big Town, and Maren Morris

Country legend Dolly Parton will perform alongside some of the genre’s biggest stars (and Katy Perry) in a tribute to her music.

Ariana Grande

Grande, who is up for multiple awards for her album Sweetener, will not perform at the show after creative disagreements. Grande offered three songs as options to perform, but producers didn’t support her vision, so the singer declined her slot. You can check out more of her rationale for turning down the Grammys on her Twitter.

21 Savage

The Atlanta rapper was scheduled to perform at the Grammys before his arrest by ICE earlier this week.

Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and Childish Gambino

Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich told The New York Times that he offered three of hip-hops biggest (and most nominated) stars performance slots, but was turned down by each. “The fact of the matter is, we continue to have a problem in the hip-hop world,” Ehrlich told the Times. “When they don’t take home the big prize, the regard of the academy, and what the Grammys represent, continues to be less meaningful to the hip-hop community, which is sad.”

The 61st annual Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, February 10 on CBS.

