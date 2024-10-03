AI is a bit of a gold rush at the moment, and Spotify has been getting in on it, too, with their AI DJ feature . A new AI playlist feature leaked in late 2023 , but now Spotify is moving towards giving it an official, wider release.

How To Use Spotify’s AI Playlist Maker

Per Spotify’s announcement post, the feature is available on the mobile app and can be found by going to “Your Library.” From there, tap the “+” button on the top-right of the screen, then select “AI Playlist.”

Then, users will be presented with suggested prompts or the option to type their own. Spotify encourages specificity, sharing examples that include “sad music for painting dying flowers” or “tracks for horse riding into the sunset.” Spotify will then compile some tracks that match the prompt.

Users can also fine-tune the mix by telling AI Playlist what specifically they’re looking for, with example prompts like “more pop” or “less upbeat.” Once the playlist is in a good state, users can then tap “Create” to save the playlist to their library.

Spotify also notes, “While it’s designed to be fun, the tool is still in beta and won’t produce results for non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands. We also have measures in place around prompts that are offensive — so please prompt responsibly!”

Currently, the feature is in beta and is only available to users with iOS and Android devices in the UK and Australia. It’s not clear when or if the feature will be made available to users in the US and other countries.